Global leaders mourn Tutu

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – SOUTH Africa is to begin an official period of mourning following the death of the Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered an emotional address to the nation on Sunday evening.

He confirmed there will be a period of mourning during which the national flag shall fly at half-mast at all flag stations countrywide and at South African diplomatic missions abroad.

“This will be observed from the time of the formal declaration of the funeral until the night before the service,” Ramaphosa said in a televised address.

The president said details would be provided in the next few days.

The cleric, theologian and anti-apartheid icon died from suspected prostate cancer in Care Centre in Cape Town at the age of 90.

World leaders have paid tribute to the deceased, who won the 1984 Nobel Peace Prize.

António Guterres, the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, said, “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu – a towering global figure for peace & justice, voice of the voiceless and inspiration to people everywhere.”

He said the global community would continue to draw strength from his humanity, passion and resolve to fight for a better world for all,” the UN chief said.

Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairperson of the African Union Commission joined the people and government of SouthAfrica in mourning the passing of the anti-apartheid icon.

“A man of faith convinced in the power of reconciliation through restorative justice, the Arch was a true shepherd of peace. May he rest in peace,” Mahamat said.

– CAJ News